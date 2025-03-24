Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,617 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

