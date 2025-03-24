Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,617 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.