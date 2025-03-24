Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 7,862 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.