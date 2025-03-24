Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 26,217 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $255,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 11.1 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.54 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

