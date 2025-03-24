Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Invests $958,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

