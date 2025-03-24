Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $496,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $352.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

