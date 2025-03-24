Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE COP opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

