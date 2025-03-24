Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVW opened at $94.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

