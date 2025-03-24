Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

