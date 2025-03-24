Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 14,907 shares.The stock last traded at $237.05 and had previously closed at $237.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average is $257.21. The stock has a market cap of $508.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,248,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 549.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 162,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.