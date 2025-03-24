Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 868,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,909,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 243,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $237.22 million during the quarter.

Himax Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Himax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.