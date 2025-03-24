Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,871,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $960.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $959.08 and its 200 day moving average is $859.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.