Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,219.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.84 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

