Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $758,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,460,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

