Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $758,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,460,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.
Insider Activity at US Foods
In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
