Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Rocky Brands worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 292.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 133.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.44 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

