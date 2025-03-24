Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.50 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,150.32. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,504 shares of company stock worth $18,935,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

