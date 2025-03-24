Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,672,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 391,977 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,605,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after acquiring an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,668,000 after acquiring an additional 524,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Match Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

