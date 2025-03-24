Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $94.14 on Monday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

