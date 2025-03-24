Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.