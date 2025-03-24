Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

