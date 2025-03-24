HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Acquires £19,994.88 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Jim Strang bought 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.88 ($25,819.83).

Shares of LON:HGT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 490 ($6.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 518.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 461 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.10).

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

