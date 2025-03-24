Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.4% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

