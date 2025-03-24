Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 392,059 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,803,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,888,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $316.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.38 and its 200 day moving average is $335.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.