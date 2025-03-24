Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524,437 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,482,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $189.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.