Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $57.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.