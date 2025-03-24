Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.
iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $59.77.
iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
