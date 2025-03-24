Herc (NYSE:HRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

Herc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $5,377,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Herc by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 26.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

