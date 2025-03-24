Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
