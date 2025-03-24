Haverford Trust Co Sells 5,887 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $82.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

