Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,973 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 1.66% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $65,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

