Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $78,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.17 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $199.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

