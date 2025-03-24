Haverford Trust Co Has $30.58 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $5,464,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $151.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $159.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,295.48. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

