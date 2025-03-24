Haverford Trust Co Has $198.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $198,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

