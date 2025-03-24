Haverford Trust Co Acquires 399 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 671,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,363,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 72,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $480.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.45.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

