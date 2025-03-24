Haverford Trust Co Acquires 3,178 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.2% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.16% of AON worth $122,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $390.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.74. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

AON Profile



Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

