Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company holds 100% interest in the Emerson project that comprises 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 10.7 square kilometers located in British Columbia; and the Goathorn exploration project consists of 5 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17.8 square kilometers located in British Columbia.
