Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Insider Activity

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

