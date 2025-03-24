Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $82,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 541.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.0 %

CAH stock opened at $131.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.