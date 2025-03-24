Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $410,329.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,130,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,495,275.46. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $298.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.64 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

