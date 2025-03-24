Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in UiPath by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in UiPath by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

UiPath Trading Down 0.1 %

UiPath stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

