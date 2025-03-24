Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $86,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,637,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $89.83 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total value of $3,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

