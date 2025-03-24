Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $65,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.51 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

