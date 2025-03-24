Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $32,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 76.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 619.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

