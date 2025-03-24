Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 359 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $168.82 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

