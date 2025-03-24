Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Benchmark

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $5.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1,118.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

