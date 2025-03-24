Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,940,000 after purchasing an additional 332,928 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $50,368,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

