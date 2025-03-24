Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $20,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,637,692.34. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $24,180.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $24,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $908.97 million, a P/E ratio of 194.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.