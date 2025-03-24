Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:GRDN)

Guardian Pharmacy Services’ (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 25th. Guardian Pharmacy Services had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $112,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GRDN stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,294,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 762,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

