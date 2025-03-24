Guardian Partners Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $480.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.30 and a 200-day moving average of $504.45.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

