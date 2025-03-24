Guardian Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,787 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.16 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,226 shares of company stock worth $19,121,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

