Guardian Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,030,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $520.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

